Levi’s who have linked with British retailer END. for their debut capsule collection, “Painted”.

Paying homage to Levi’s® rich history, the two brands have joined forces to unveil a range of Trucker jackets, 505™ jeans, printed tees and a hooded sweatshirt which champion daily wear and the unique aesthetic of work-worn garments.

The seven-piece “Painted” collection transforms classic silhouettes from Levi’s® archive with hand painted splatters, iconic Big E branding, screen-printed logos and capped off with END.’s trademark branding.

To coincide with the launch of the collection, END. and Levi’s® celebrated the release with collaborative filmmaking project, championing the resilience of youth culture and the common threads which weave creative spirits together.

Titled ‘Making Marks,’ the short docufilm was commissioned, developed, and shot during a year in which the very viability of the arts was called into question in the UK. Offering own-voice testimony from those making their mark – each with a unique creative practise – the film focuses on three UK artists in London, Newcastle, and Glasgow, cities where END. has made its mark.

Featuring Kai Isaiah-Jamal, a spoken-word poet and trans visibility activist from London; Megan Jepson, a filmmaker and photographer from Newcastle; and Trackie McLeod a visual artist and cultural commentator from Glasgow, the ‘Making Marks’ film visits each in their hometown exploring what their city means to them, how it’s shaped them as an artist, and celebrates the monument of what can be achieved when creative paths collide.

Get a closer look at END. x Levi’s® “Painted” capsule in the ‘Making Marks’ film below and cop the collection here.