The new Clarks Originals collection, created in conjunction with Levi’s Vintage Clothing, features three classic silhouettes in premium suede.

The 1980s Manchester music scene-inspired Spring/Summer 2021 collection includes collaborative takes on the Wallabee, the Desert Boot, and the Weaver. All three models start at $260.

The Wallabee comes in pink suede with mauve nubuck trim and mauve laces. The Desert Boot, meanwhile, features Clarks’ classic two-piece suede construction in light blue with lavender laces. And finally, the Weaver comes in two shades of sandy yellow suede with nubuck detail.

“When we were putting together the ‘Loose Fix’ collection, we thought it would be amazing to collaborate with Clarks to coincide with it,” Paul O’Neill, Head Designer for Levi’s Vintage Clothing at Levi Strauss & Co, said in a press release on Monday. “They were really big in Manchester in the ‘80s and throughout the UK. I’ve probably been wearing them myself for the last 30 years. It’s just a really old school approach to making shoes that are timeless, shoes people will always love. These are all traditional Clarks shoes with a contemporary approach to color.”

The three-part Levi’s Vintage Clothing x Clarks collab collection will be available to purchase starting June 11 via the Levi’s site, on the Levi’s app, and at select Levi’s physical store locations nationwide. Below, get a closer look at the Levi’s x Clarks trio by way of an assortment of official product shots and campaign images: