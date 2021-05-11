Kodak Black added to his eclectic tattoo collection with a pair of eyelid tats.

On Monday, Black took to Instagram where he showed off his new ink. Kodak decided to tattoo the phrase “Red Rum”—“murder” spelled backward, as fans of The Shining know—in bright red ink on his eyelids. While he was showing off his latest body art, he teased more content for his loyal fans.

“Ain’t been sleep in a week still catching the biggest Z’s,” he wrote on the IG Stories post showing off his tattoos.

“And this ain’t even everything or what’s coming,” he added.

Black will be making good on this promise. After stunning fans with his eyelid tats, Kodak revealed on Tuesday that his new project will drop this Friday. The Haitian Boy Kodak album will celebrate Kodak’s known affinity for his heritage as well as satisfy his fans’ appetite for more music.

Haitian Boy Kodak will follow Kodak’s newly cemented friendship with former internet rival Pooh Shiesty. Kodak and Pooh solidified their truce with their new single “Rip Stick” featuring Syko Bob. Listen to the track below.