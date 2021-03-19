McLeod’s initial career path had nothing to do with fashion though. She wanted to be a psychologist before she realized how much schooling it would require. So she pivoted. As a teen she was a top salesperson at stores like S&D and Epic, clothing stores in New York City that sold everything from Iceberg and Girbaud jeans to the latest Air Jordans, so she decided to pursue fashion. She attended Katharine Gibbs College in Manhattan for fashion merchandising and when it came time to find an internship, she took a bit of an unconventional route. Rather than apply to internships at fashion brands like DKNY or Calvin Klein like her peers, McLeod reached out to Sony Records.

“To sew clothes, and to drape, and create patterns and design has never been my thing. I loved fabrication class, but everything else just felt weird to me,” says McLeod. “I wanted to find out how costumes and clothes got onto musicians.”

Sony’s Courtney Lowery noticed that it wasn’t quite the right fit though. He referred McLeod to Brandi Simpkins, CEO of The B. Lynn Group, an image agency whose clients over the years have included everyone from Rihanna to President Barack Obama. McLeod says her year interning at B. Lynn working under Simpkins showed her the business side of things, from billing and invoicing to how to properly pitch jobs with clients and working with the right tailor.

“Having great style is not really going to get you that far. You really have to have a business and marketing mind behind it,” she says.

McLeod’s first full-time gig came in April 2004 as a showroom assistant for H&M. She was responsible for keeping the showroom organized, pulling pieces for clients, and communicating with stylists. Being on the other side of the brand/stylist relationship prepared her for the future. She remained there until 2006 when she began assisting stylist Rachel Johnson, whom she met while interning at The B. Lynn Group. At the time Johnson was styling celebrities including LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick, and just a year later McLeod became her junior stylist. James was one of the first big athletes McLeod worked with. In 2006, she flew to Ohio and assisted on styling him for an ESPN magazine cover with Jimmy Kimmel and the duo wore matching black tuxedos.

McLeod says she got her real start in 2010 when she became the stylist for former NFL tight end Vernon Davis whom she connected with through a mutual friend—according to McLeod, personal relationships and word of mouth is how she’s accrued clients over the years. Her time with Davis is when she really began to understand how to style pro athletes who often need custom sizing to fit their larger frames.

“Understanding the size of the client just builds the confidence. If they’re trying on 10 pairs of jeans and only one fits, that becomes discouraging. But if I have 10 pairs of jeans and literally all of them fit, they’re like, ‘Where are you getting these from?’” says McLeod. “I just know it and I can see it. I learned a lot of that from working with someone like Vernon. Because he’s not average sized to anyone, so it just became easy with everybody else after that.”