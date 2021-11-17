Last week, the greatest Canadian link-up since The Hart Foundation was revealed as Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons joined forces to announce their limited-edition selection of Timbits, Timbiebs. Now, for some more Canadiana porn: the accompanying line of Timbiebs merch has been unveiled.
The collection, developed in collaboration with Justin, and features a fanny pack, a tote bag, and obviously, a toque. All the items come branded with the Timbiebs logo and a “Tim Hortons x Justin Bieber” tag.
The collection will be available starting on Nov. 29, along with the Timbiebs Timbits—available in chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle flavours—at participating restaurants in Canada and the United States.
“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” says The Biebs in a statement. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”
For the collab, the Stratford, Ontario native—who says Timbits are his favourite item on Tim Hortons’ menu—apparently sat down with the brand’s Director of Culinary Innovation for a “multi-stage, iterative journey” to experiment with different flavour combinations. The aforementioned three flavours are what they landed on.
The announcement came with TV spot that sees Bieber enter a boardroom to brainstorm some new Timbits flavours.
The “Peaches” singer has been openly passionate about Tims for years. He’s been spotted taking his wife Hailey Bieber to the Canadian fast-food restaurant on more than one occasion, and a couple years ago he posted an impassioned screed on Instagram about the chain’s updated lids. “These new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid each drink it’s a damn outrage and needs to be changed back,” he wrote.
No word yet on whether Bieber and Tims have a new lid collab on the way, but it feels like it’s just a matter of time. Can’t wait to see what they name that one. (Bieblids? Justlids?)