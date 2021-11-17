Last week, the greatest Canadian link-up since The Hart Foundation was revealed as Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons joined forces to announce their limited-edition selection of Timbits, Timbiebs. Now, for some more Canadiana porn: the accompanying line of Timbiebs merch has been unveiled.

The collection, developed in collaboration with Justin, and features a fanny pack, a tote bag, and obviously, a toque. All the items come branded with the Timbiebs logo and a “Tim Hortons x Justin Bieber” tag.

Image via Tim Hortons

The collection will be available starting on Nov. 29, along with the Timbiebs Timbits—available in chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle flavours—at participating restaurants in Canada and the United States.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” says The Biebs in a statement. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Image via Tim Hortons