Joe Freshgoods has been tapped by 7-Eleven to create a limited-edition capsule in celebration of all things summer.

The collaboration is part of 7-Eleven’s Brainfreeze SZN 2021 campaign, which also features the launch of a new augmented reality game inside the convenience store brand’s Sticker Slap app.

“I’m beyond excited to bring this collab with 7-Eleven to life,” Joe Robinson, a.k.a. Joe Freshgoods, said in a press release on Monday. “Growing up in Chicago, I would always hit up the local 7-Eleven on Division and Lockwood to grab a Slurpee drink or a snack and just hang out with friends. While that store is now closed, the brand reminds me of being young and free, so I had a lot of fun coming up with these designs in the iconic orange, green and red colors that 7-Eleven fans and skaters alike are going to love.”

The Freshgoods collection will be spread across two drops this month. The capsule is comprised of sweats, shirts, socks, and collectible sticker packs.

7-Eleven’s senior VP and chief marketing officer, Marissa Jarratt, said the company was “stoked” about kicking off its Brainfreeze SZN festivities with the help of the Freshgoods team.

“We especially wanted to ramp up the summer fun factor this year after missing out in 2020,” Jarratt said Monday.

Starting at 7:11 p.m. ET on May 13, fans can hit the Freshgoods site for a chance at securing some gear. The second drop is set for May 27 at 7:11 p.m. ET. Prices range from $10 to $90.

Below, get a closer look at the Joe Freshgoods x 7-Eleven limited-edition capsule.