Jameson Irish Whiskey and Nowhere FC, the world’s Internet-based football club, have joined forces to create a new collection of football jerseys and accessories to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2021.

The wavy collaboration combines the history of Jameson and St. Patrick’s Day with Nowhere FC’s eye-catching tie dye aesthetics, with the colours and motifs across the collection inspired by one of the year’s biggest celebrations and fronted by New York City-based rapper Wiki.

With March 17 set to be celebrated all over the world, Jameson wanted to partner with a football club that has no borders or boundaries — making Nowhere FC and their “Always at Home” ethos the perfect fit. All that’s usually needed to take part in St Patricks’ Day celebrations is raising a glass (or two) with those around you — but this year you can look the part too, with a collaborative kit that allows you to Join In With Jameson, wherever you are.

The Jameson x Nowhere FC home shirt arrives in an all-over volt colourway with three black horizontal accents on the jersey’s bottom half, representing Jameson’s triple distillation process. The iconic ‘Fly Nowhere’ sponsor features on the chest, with the Irish flag appearing in place of where the manufacturer logo would sit. The back of the shirt sees these colours extended into a distinct Nowhere FC checkerboard graphic complete with two stars and an anchor referencing the Jameson Family Crest of Arms.

The away shirt is a freshly-remixed mash-up of the Irish flag, with the short sleeve tie-dye jersey drops in an emerald green, white and orange colourway with tie-dye effects. The shirt is completed with Nowhere FC’s iconic ‘Fly Nowhere’ logo and Jameson branding on the front, while the number 7 and checkerboard graphic sits on the back.

There’s also a goalkeeper jersey, dropping in a trippy magenta, dark purple, red-orange and neon yellow tie-dye colourway that nods to one of the best Ireland kits of all time — the 1995-96 Republic of Ireland GK jersey. The orange and green Nowhere FC crest is placed in the centre of the shirt with the Irish flag moved to the left sleeve. The ‘Fly Nowhere’ and Jameson branding are again in gold, matching the ‘John Jameson & Sons’ signature and ‘Est. 1780’ — marking the year that John Jameson founded his whiskey company — on the back of the shirt.

Each shirt features a unique Jameson and Nowhere FC dual-branded patch on the front bottom right, with the lucky number 7 — referencing the luck of the Irish — a fitting selection for the strip, with a bonus pack of stickers included with each purchase.

The collection is finished with accessories inspired by football memorabilia and fan culture, including eye-catching co-branded scarves, bright bucket hats adorning the Jameson x Nowhere FC crest, as well as a Jameson Nowhere FC bar towel and Jameson Nowhere FC pin badge.

Cop the Jameson x Nowhere FC collection from March 10 via jamesonwhiskey.com and footballcafefc.com, and check out the collection in full below.