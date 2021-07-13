Willow Smith unveiled her mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s new shaved head look on Instagram Monday. “A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return,” Willow wrote in the caption.

A few hours later, Jada shared a screenshot of Willow’s post on her own account, writing, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.” Willow responded, “You are DIVINE.”

Celebrity hairstylist Owen Gould told Elite Daily in 2015 that the decision to cut one’s hair could be “used as a statement, an air of strength,” while also being “incredibly liberating.” After Tiffany Haddish shaved her head late last year, she admitted in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she has talked about doing it for years.

“I wanted to know what I look like from my head to toe, like, who am I from head to toe,” Haddish said. “You know, every religion talks about knowing thyself, and I know where all my moles are except the ones on my head, and now I know I got two moles on my head.”

The reasoning behind people’s decision to undergo “The Big Chop” is different and unique. Jada hints at her hair journey being motivated by her 50th birthday in September, and the ensuing decade, which she predicted will be “Divinely lit.”