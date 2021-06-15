Jacob & Co. has unveiled its collaborative Fast & Furious-inspired watch, the Fast & Furious Twin Turbo.

Priced at $580,000, the limited-edition watch marries elements from the Universal Pictures franchise and the luxury watch brand. Among the watches’ features that nod to the film saga is the imagery on the face, which depicts a starting girl who’s holding checkered flags, ready to signal the start of the race, for the two hot rod cars behind her. The watch also bears the Fast & Furious logo, and, like the racing cars, the watch is designed for speed. The power reserve indicator is also styled as a fuel gauge.

“Our Twin Turbo Furious is such a natural fit for the Fast & Furious franchise,” Benjamin Arabov, Jacob & Co. CEO, said in a press release. “Not only the name of our watch but the whole emphasis on speed and being exceptional. Jacob & Co. has been in many important and successful partnerships, but we have never partnered with an entity that so closely fits our DNA. The new Fast & Furious Twin Turbo Furious watches are going to be awesome.”

The watch is based on the original Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious and is limited to nine pieces in celebration of the latest Fast & Furious film, F9. The watch will be available for purchase on June 25, the same day the movie debuts in the U.S.

Jacob & Co. previously collaborated with Universal on a Scarface watch, which commemorated the legendary 1983 film.

Take a look at photos of the Fast & Furious Twin Turbo below.

Image via Publicist