Black Americans have made innumerable contributions to this country’s iconic fashion styles and trends. But, due to racism, those same Black Americans have often been denied access to the fashion industry itself. Macy’s wants to change that. And the department story is actually doing something about it, releasing collaborative Icons of Style collections with Black creatives including Zerena Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia, and Ouigi Theodore.
In March, Complex gave you a look at the first drop from Akers, Hylton, and Abdul Jillil, but now, with spring in the air, we’re here to focus on the upcoming Allen Onyia for INC and Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone collections releasing on May 28. With an eye to classic American style updated for 2021, the forthcoming collections from Onyia and Theodore feature bold, wearable items like denim overalls, military-style trousers and shorts, and even baseball jerseys and souvenir jackets. Scope the new designs below, then go to Macy’s to get yourself some new spring outfits.
Allen Onyia for INC Men’s Denim Overalls + Oversized-Fit Cropped Garment-Dyed Denim Jacket
PRICE: $100 /// $130
Take your denim in a new springtime direction with these cream-colored Denim Overalls and a matching Denim jacket.
Allen Onyia for INC Men’s Regular-Fit Stretch Colorblocked Floral Bowling Shirt + Regular-Fit Stretch Poplin Cargo Pants
PRICE: $65 /// $80
Colorblocking and floral prints have been trending upwards in men’s fashion for a minute, but we’ve rarely seen them combined as effectively as they are in this Colorblocked Floral Bowling Shirt, which perfectly complements these Stretch Poplin Cargo Pants.
Allen Onyia for INC Men’s Floral Fields Forever Mandarin Collar Shirt + Men’s Belted Shorts
PRICE: $75 /// $60
After a long winter, this spring will offer everyone a chance to smell the flowers again. Why not dress the part in this Floral Fields Forever Mandarin Collar Shirt and sporty Belted Shorts?
Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone Men’s OT Baseball Shirt + Men’s Shorts
PRICE: $50 /// $50
Baseball is America’s game, which means it’s long been the site of fights for racial equality and workers’ rights. Honor that progressive past with this OT Baseball Shirt and rugged military-style Shorts.
Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone Men’s Satin Tiger Bomber + Men’s Shorts
PRICE: $120 /// $50
This Satin Tiger Bomber recalls souvenir jackets of old, making it the perfect piece to add to your wardrobe and hold as a wearable keepsake forever.
Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone Men’s Regular-Fit Colorblocked Airplane-Print Polo Shirt + Men’s WWII Cargo Pants
PRICE: $50 /// $65
Pants are getting baggier these days, so grab this pair of loose WWII-inspired Cargo Pants to ensure you’re not left behind. Fortunately, they also pair perfectly with this retro Polo Shirt.