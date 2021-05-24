Black Americans have made innumerable contributions to this country’s iconic fashion styles and trends. But, due to racism, those same Black Americans have often been denied access to the fashion industry itself. Macy’s wants to change that. And the department story is actually doing something about it, releasing collaborative Icons of Style collections with Black creatives including Zerena Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia, and Ouigi Theodore.

In March, Complex gave you a look at the first drop from Akers, Hylton, and Abdul Jillil, but now, with spring in the air, we’re here to focus on the upcoming Allen Onyia for INC and Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone collections releasing on May 28. With an eye to classic American style updated for 2021, the forthcoming collections from Onyia and Theodore feature bold, wearable items like denim overalls, military-style trousers and shorts, and even baseball jerseys and souvenir jackets. Scope the new designs below, then go to Macy’s to get yourself some new spring outfits.

Allen Onyia for INC Men’s Denim Overalls + Oversized-Fit Cropped Garment-Dyed Denim Jacket