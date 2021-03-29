The fashion industry has long excluded Black creators and designers from its highest ranks. Macy’s, however, is working to change that. Recently, the department store introduced its Icons of Style program, which partners with Black creators to design capsule collections for the retailer’s INC, Bar III, and SUN + STONE lines. The first of those collaborations are set to drop this month, including work from Zerena Akers, Misa Hylton, and Aminah Abdul Jillil. See the new designs below and then head to Macy’s to shop the looks.

Zerina Akers for Bar III Colorblocked Mini Dress