The fashion industry has long excluded Black creators and designers from its highest ranks. Macy’s, however, is working to change that. Recently, the department store introduced its Icons of Style program, which partners with Black creators to design capsule collections for the retailer’s INC, Bar III, and SUN + STONE lines. The first of those collaborations are set to drop this month, including work from Zerena Akers, Misa Hylton, and Aminah Abdul Jillil. See the new designs below and then head to Macy’s to shop the looks.
Zerina Akers for Bar III Colorblocked Mini Dress
PRICE: $80
Here, colorblocking combines with earth tones to create a dress that’s assertive, elegant, and versatile.
Zerina Akers for Bar III Solid Sweatshirt Maxi Dress
PRICE: $90
Cotton fleece goes upscale on this maxi dress, making for a gown that balances grace with comfort.
Misa Hylton for INC Ruffle V-Neck Dress
PRICE: $120
Misa Hylton is highly regarded for her colorful, energetic styling, themes that carry over perfectly on this v-neck dress.
Misa Hylton for INC Beaded Fringe Kimono Blouse + Satin Pants
PRICE: $100
You’ve never seen sandals quite like these before. With charming, heart-shaped gold heels on strappy black uppers, these sandals look like love to us.
Aminah Abdul Jillil for INC Leia Heart Booties
PRICE: $120
These booties feature heart-shaped cutouts rimmed in gold, details that are delightful and unique, but never overwhelming.