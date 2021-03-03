Hood by Air, which originally launched back in 2006, announced its return to the world stage last year. The announcement was followed by the release of a legacy-reflecting Museum capsule collection titled H13A. Now, with some help from none other than Naomi Campbell, this new chapter of the HBA name is coming into focus with a relaunched ready-to-wear facet.

The upcoming collection—named Prologue—will mark HBA’s return in the ready-to-wear arena. Prologue, as designer Shayne Oliver explained to Vogue’s Steff Yotka on Wednesday, is meant to serve as a larger three-part narrative consisting of the themes Mother, Veteran, and Merch. For the Mother portion of the collection, Oliver said, Campbell “made the most sense” in terms of who to feature in the Luis Alberto Rodriguez-photographed campaign images.

As Oliver himself teased, HBA fans can expect more to come in the near future, including additional reveals of collection components using a combination of campaign photography and short film elements.

On Instagram, the HBA team shared both a poster and a short clip announcing Prologue’s rollout. See those above and below, respectively.

For more on what HBA has planned for the months ahead, click here. And below, see a selection of Luis Alberto Rodriguez’s campaign images starring Naomi Campbell and featuring styling by Carlos Nazario.