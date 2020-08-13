With its inaugural Museum capsule collection, Hood by Air is reflecting on its years-long legacy in fashion.

The first capsule collection from the Museum arm of the brand, which Shayne Oliver announced earlier this summer was returning as a four-piece experience, is titled H13A. Per WWD, pieces included in the first of a two-part capsule collection include sweatshirts, denim, and art, not to mention the presence of the 2013 spiral logo and the Rihanna-boosted cookie logo from 2007. Prices range from $55 to $295.

Image via Hood by Air

As detailed in a news release, the Museum sector will serve as the home for archives dating back to the brand's "first incarnation." Selected pieces will be "elevated" in future collections as part of an effort to "re-introduce ideas to new audiences and re-interpret them for the old."

Back in July, Oliver elaborated on his vision for how the iconic brand would return to the spotlight in 2020. The fashion house is now divided into four separate but complementary entities: Hood by Air, HBA, Museum, and Anonymous Club. The latter will see Oliver's team working with independent artists, musicians, and institutions "of all forms."

Get a closer look at the first Museum drop below. For purchasing info, click here. In September, the second half of the drop will launch with a range of leather pieces.