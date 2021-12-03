UPDATED 12/3, 6:00 p.m. ET: Homage Year has introduced seven new colorways of the Classic Ova Manifestation Bag in polished vinyl and featuring raised hardware.

You can head over to Saks Fifth Avenue to pre-order the bags, which cost $250 or $350. You can also check out photos of the new bags below.

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

See original story below.

Looking for the next must-have bag? Homage Year has you covered.

On Sunday, the Atlanta-based brand founded by Antoine Manning, released its largest collection of the Classic Ova Manifestation bag—a versatile vegan design that has meaning. The latest drop features eight bold colorways – each representing different feelings and qualities: brown for solidarity, blue for intuition, pink for passion, yellow for protection, red for control, purple for abundance, orange for growth, and green for tranquility.

The manifestation bags are crafted from vegan leather and feature a distinct rounded shape with a curved top handle, a single external pocket, and a debossed logo on the front. It comes with an adjustable strap that can be detached for extra versatility. The silk-lined interior also provides extra storage with one slip-in pocket and a single zip pocket.

“Each creation is an activation, an HOMAGE to our people, our culture, to our environment, and acknowledging where we stand in the midst of all of that,” 22-year-old Manning said.

You can check out the new collection of the Classic Ova Manifestation bags below. The pieces are available in mini and regular sizes, and can be purchased now at Homage Year’s online store for $150 and $275, respectively.