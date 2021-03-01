Gucci, by way of the brand’s social impact initiative Gucci Changemakers, has announced a new collaboration with Detroit designer Tommey Walker and his Detroit Vs. Everybody label featuring a run of t-shirts benefiting various non-profit organizations.

“Simply stated, there is nothing more inclusive and nothing more powerful than the concept of ‘Everybody,’ and the power of unity,” Walker told Complex in a statement. “The concept of ‘Everybody’ bridges cultures, races, religions, economic, and ‘social’ standing. The cause is the common denominator uniting us all. It is humbling and a great honor to be recognized by Gucci not only as an artist and designer; but also, as a community leader who effects change. The Gucci Vs. Everybody and changemaker cities will enable Detroit Vs. Everybody to accelerate our plans to inspire changemaking momentum in communities throughout key U.S. cities and throughout the world.”

The collab, explored further in a video from D/CAL above, sees the combination of Gucci’s fabric and raw materials with Walker’s signature Detroit Vs. Everybody graphic. This new take revamps the logo to pay homage to the 11 Gucci Changemaker cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

A donation will be made to the 2020 and 2021 Gucci Changemakers North America Impact Fund winners. More specifically, these are local non-profit organizations with a focus on social impact areas ranging fro social justice and equity to education. Notably, this also marks the first time Gucci has introduced a product collaboration under the Changemakers umbrella.

Each city will exclusively carry its corresponding t-shirt in limited quantities. The full lineup, meanwhile, will be available via the Gucci website starting March 1.