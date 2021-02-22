Generation Good, a collective of individuals who are taking action as “forces for good,” was unveiled by the Gap brand on Monday. The initiative is aimed at inspiring “the good in all of us” while working toward a better future and will also include a namesake capsule collection.

The rollout includes Generation Good icons Aurora James, Dr. Woo, Evan Mock, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Kimberly Drew, Dizzy Fae, Melissa King, Ina Bhoopalam, Rebekah Bruesehoff, Mari Copeny, Nandi Hildebrand, and Jahkil Jackson.

“Gap was founded with the mission to do more than sell clothes,” Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing, said in a press release on Monday. “GENERATION GOOD reflects this ideal that we can all be our true selves and move things forward by being a force for good. It takes a collective to change the world and that’s exactly what GENERATION GOOD is up to.”

Earlier this month, Gap and Gap Inc. announced an acceleration of their representation commitments. Gap Inc. will make a $200,000 donation to 15 Percent Pledge—a non-profit aimed at urging retailers to commit 15 percent of shelf-space to Black-owned businesses—as well as increase its pipeline programs by 15 percents starting with a variety of early empowerment programs.

“Gap is committed to positive change,” Aurora James, creative director and founder of Brother Vellies and founder of the 15 Percent Pledge, said on Monday. “As we announced earlier this month, Gap and Gap Inc. will accelerate their representation commitments by taking the Pledge, and becoming an advocacy partner, aligning with the Pledge’s mission of creating a more equitable industry. Gap is being the change for good and I’m proud to play a part.”

In celebration of Black History Month, the Gap brand is offering consumers its new Gap Collective spring capsule from designers Courtney Minor, Tatiana Hill, and Dwayne Dupréy.

As for the namesake Generation Good collection, which boasts organic and recycled fabrications, a launch is set for March 22, i.e. World Water Day. Click here for more info.