Looking to elevate your seasonal outdoor gear? Loewe has you covered.

This week, the Spanish fashion house revealed the latest collection for Eye/LOEWE/Nature, a permanent sub-line of its mens’ ready-to-wear offerings. The new range picks up right were the last one left off, delivering a wide assortment of technical apparel that is both eye-catching and relatively sustainable.

Standout pieces include patchwork wool knits, utility cargo pants, multi-colored down jackets, a quilted parka, flannel overshirts, and all-over print fleece Bermuda shorts. The fall/winter 2021 collection also features a selection of explorer hats, hiking boots, and a wide array of bags, such as waterproof bumbag, a Rope tote in cotton canvas, and a convertible canvas backpack.

As with previous Eye/LOEWE/Nature drops, this collection places environmental responsibility at the forefront. The items are made from a wide range of upcycled and repurposed material, including recycled down feathers, military tents, and organic cotton. Loewe says it also utilized dyeing methods that reduced the label’s carbon footprint without sacrificing the label’s signature take on luxury.

“I love the idea of repurposing something that already has a life: it reminds me of the transformative power of creativity,” Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, said about the sub-line last year. “Using existing sources also gives unicity to each piece, which is a very warm trait, akin to my proclivity for craft.”

You can get a glimpse of the Eye/LOEWE/Nature fall/winter 2021 collection below. The items are available now in stores and online.