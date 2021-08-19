October’s Very Own is celebrating Canadian excellence for fall/winter 2021.

On Wednesday, the Drake-founded imprint unveiled a co-branded collection made in partnership with the University of Toronto. The capsule includes a varsity jacket, rugby polos, hooded sweatshirts, fleece pants, headwear, and a tote, all of which feature the OVO owl and the UofT maple leaf logo. All pieces were designed and manufactured in Canada.

The brand also released the collection’s campaign video starring Kylie Masse, a four-time Olympic medalist and UofT alumna. The film was scored by Canadian composer Chilly Gonzales, and was shot around the university’s campus.

“So stoked to share this!” Masse wrote on Instagram this week. “What an absolute honour, I’m buzzin to be a small part in this. I had such a blast filming with this incredible team, thank you sooo much @welcomeovo for allowing me to be a part of this collab! It is SO cool to represent both @welcomeovo & @uoft forever a varsity blue.”

The OVO x UofT capsule will be available Friday in store at OVO’s official website. Select pieces can also be purchased at the University of Toronto Bookstore. You can check some of the product shots as well as several lookbook images, modeled by Khalil Ghani, below.