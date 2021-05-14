Since being officially unveiled earlier in May, Drake’s collaborative collection with Chrome Hearts has already become one of the most hyped drops of 2021. The collection sought to promote his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, and was only released in Miami’s Chrome Hearts store this month. Chrome Hearts is already known for being expensive and hard to get. According to one of Chrome Hearts’ co-owners the collection was designed to be extremely limited.

“He wanted things to be heirlooms and have them be coveted,” Laurie Lynn Stark told GQ. “He was very specific about having things that have longevity. Like, in 10 years, if someone says, ‘Oh, remember they did that Drake project? What were those few pieces that were made? How do you have one?’”

Aside from clothing like hoodies and jeans with CLB x CH hardware, the collection’s prized heirlooms include co-branded notebooks, keychains, and jade face rollers. Since being released in Miami, pieces from the collection have flooded resale sites like Grailed. Currently, the hoodies are being priced for as much as $7,000 and the jade roller is being sold for a whopping $8,000. Following the release of the collaboration earlier this month, and with Drake’s Chrome Hearts Rolls Royce being on display for the last day this Saturday, we decided to examine Drake’s relationship with the brand. Check out our detailed look below. —Lei Takanashi