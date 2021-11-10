Daniel Lee is leaving Bottega Veneta.

The luxury Italian house, owned by Kering, announced the “joint decision” in a press release in which the designer was praised for having brought “new energy” to the label. Lee was named creative director back in June 2018.

“My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience,” Lee said in a statement released Wednesday. “I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision. Thank you to [Kering CEO] Francois-Henri Pinault for his support, and for the opportunity to be part of Bottega Veneta’s story.”

Pinault, meanwhile, reflected on Lee’s ability to bring a “singular vision” into the Bottega Veneta framework that helped ensure a modern relevancy.

“I would like to personally thank him for the unique chapter that he has written in the long history of Bottega Veneta,” Pinault said.

The move comes less than a month after Bottega Veneta presented a new collection in Detroit. Addressing reporters after the show, which served as the unveiling of the label’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Lee spoke on his decision to opt for the Michigan city over New York or elsewhere. “I think it’s far more interesting to bring you guys here instead of [a] show in New York,” Lee explained.

Speaking on Lee’s exit on Wednesday, Bottega Veneta CEO Leo Rongone thanked the designer for his three years of dedication, adding that the brand’s “remarkable growth” during that time period stands as proof of his creative successes.