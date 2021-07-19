Looking ahead to the colder months, Daily Paper have unveiled the first drop of their Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Showcased through a campaign titled Ancestral Anarchy, the seasonal offering continues the brand’s penchant for community, taking inspiration from the African Anarchism practice of communal living.

Comprising a range of tailored suits and comfy athleisure, highlights from the inaugural release include an oversized blazer with exaggerated shoulder pads and matching wide-leg trousers, as well as a silver jacquard line featuring a braided pattern, spotlighting the brand’s shield logo.

Elsewhere, cosy puffer jackets arrive in a colour palette of lilac, purple and tonal blue, which taps into the brand’s inspiration of pre-colonial African design. While bright orange and gray tie-dye details appear on tracksuits, spiritual artworks highlight scarves, bodysuits, dresses, and button-down shirts.

Drop 1 of Daily Paper’s FW21 ‘Ancestral Anarchy’ collection is available now via the brand’s webstore. Take a closer look at some of the pieces below.