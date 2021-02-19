Kicking off what is set to be a huge 50th anniversary year packed with releases and exciting collaborations, C.P. Company have launched the Ventile® line with the brands iconic La Mille Goggle Jacket and Explorer.

At the heart of the brands exploration of natural fabrics, the world’s leading performance fibre British Ventile® has been reinterpreted and augmented on C.P.’s classic silhouettes. Ventile® was first used in the Second World War, with Talbot Mills creating Ventile® fabric, a life saving material vital for downed pilots in the Atlantic ocean, who would be dead within five minutes of exposure to the ice cold water.

Ventile® was cool and comfortable in the cockpit but warm but impenetrable when it came into contact with water, with it’s introduction in 1943 extending life expectancy in the sea significantly, making survival a real possibility.

The Ventile principle sees twisted fibres loosely weaved together, so when the fiber gets damp, the yarn can expands and seals the fabric in a simple, yet effective method. For SS21, C.P. Company launched the Ventile® series via a reimagined La Mille in three colourways, with their Explorer jacket arriving in black and white.

Get a closer look at the pieces below and cop them now via C.P. Company.