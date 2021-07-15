C.P Company has continued with its slew of releases to commemorate the sportswear imprint’s 50th anniversary.

This time round, the Italian label has teamed up with Sebago to serve up a capsule that looks back at the shared ideologies and aesthetics of the Italian streetwear scene.

Stand-out pieces from the collection include the C.P. Company M.t.T.N. windbreaker jacket, a reworked item first previewed in the mid-1980s. Available in three colourways, the staple piece is one of the first experiments by C.P. Company in dyeing a garment and features a contrasting cotton lining with solid block colours.

Elsewhere, Sebago shoes — the Docksides — have also been given the same colour treatment. Redesigned for C.P. Company’s 50th-anniversary series, each pair has been manually overdyed in the same colours as the windbreaker.

The C.P Company x Sebago collection is available to cop now via the C.P. Company webstore – get a closer look at the capsule below.