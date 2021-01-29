KAWS has, once again, used fashion as his canvas.

Over the past several years, the contemporary artist has teamed up with some of the biggest names in apparel and accessories, including everyone from Mira Mikati and Nancy Gonzalez to Supreme and Uniqlo. This year, KAWS added to that list of fashion collaborations by linking with Comme des Garçons SHIRT, the playful sub-line of Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garçons.

KAWS' graphic prints were included in CDG SHIRT's fall/winter 2021 collection, which was showcased during the label's "mini show" on Thursday.

KAWS' art was featured on T-shirts, hoodies, outerwear, and bags. The prints were a mix of existing designs, new work, and re-purposed illustrations from the artist's previous collaboration with CDG.

"I really enjoy the process of collaborating and see it as a way to introduce my work to new audiences," KAWS told Vogue in 2016. "I’m very specific about who I choose to collaborate with—it’s guided more by personal taste and instinct than business."

You can check out the KAWS x CDG SHIRT designs below. The collection is expected to hit stores in August.