The streetwear brand formerly known as Chinatown Market has unveiled its new name: Market.

The company announced the change earlier this year following widespread backlash propelled by allegations of racism and cultural appropriation. Founder Mike Cherman and his team acknowledged the criticism and agreed a name change was both necessary and long overdue.

“The Asian American community is rightfully demanding all of us think and act more,” the brand wrote in a statement back in March. “We should have done this sooner but it is never too late to do the right thing. Today, we are announcing that we are changing our name. We are working with our partners and retailers to donate the proceeds from existing products and work to fund non-profits working with the AAPI community.”

The brand would spend the following months getting rid of its branded inventory, brainstorming name ideas, and attempting to lock down trademarks. Ahead of the unveiling, Cherman spoke to Complex about the long process as well as the inspiration behind the new logo and what he anticipates for Market’s future.

You can read the full Q&A below.