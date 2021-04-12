Reebok is rolling out its first-ever apparel collection with Cardi B.

On Monday, the footwear and clothing brand announced Cardi’s Summertime Fine Collection, which is slated for release on April 23. The collection is accompanied by matching colorways of the Cardi B Club C shoe and is billed as aiming to “empower women to remain true to themselves.”

According to a press release, Cardi personally tried on every piece from the collection before giving her approval.

“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi said. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.”

Each piece from the apparel collection will be available for purchase in inclusive sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X. The collection is crafted with the female figure in mind and takes noticeable inspiration from the aesthetics of the ’90s, including references to vintage Reebok looks and nods to Cardi’s own memories of the summers she spent on the Coney Island boardwalk.

The colors and materials at the center of the Summertime Fine Collection are carefully designed for versatile wear, meaning they’re equally sensible for gym-specific utilities and everyday wear.

The Summertime Fine Collection, as well as the matching colorways of the Cardi B Club C, will be available to shop in women’s and children’s sizes starting at 10 a.m. ET on April 23 over at the Reebok site. Below, get a closer look at the collection via Cardi herself: