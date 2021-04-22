Cardi B’s company has filed documents in an effort to secure the rights to the phrase Bardi Beauty, which could potentially be used across a variety of products.

As first spotted by TMZ early Thursday, Cardi’s Washpoppin Inc. is aiming to use the phrase on an assortment of beauty items. Per a summary of the trademark application, viewed by Complex, the Bardi Beauty filing initially occurred on April 16. A status update, namely noting that the record was initialized but not yet assigned to an examiner, was added on April 20.

Goods and services that could possibly use the Bardi Beauty name are listed as cosmetics, fragrances for personal use, hair care preparations, non-medicated skin care preparations, nail polish, and nail enamel. And as TMZ pointed out, the documents also boast Cardi’s signature and list her as the Washpoppin Inc. CEO.

Last September, it was reported that Cardi B had filed documents aiming to get the ubiquitous “WAP” phrase secured for potential liquor, beer, soft drinks, clothing, purses, and other products.

And earlier this month, Cardi B announced a partnership with Reebok for her Summertime Fine collection, which is set to launch sales this week. The collection includes apparel-matching colorways of the Cardi B Club C shoe.

“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi, who is said to have personally tried on each piece from the Reebok-partnered collection before approving for inclusion, said when announcing the drop. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.”