It’s the Riccardo Tisci fans have been waiting for.

As part of Paris Fashion Week, the celebrated designer unveiled his Burberry spring/summer 2022 menswear collection titled “Universal Passport.” The presentation was broadcasted via Instagram on Wednesday, taking audiences into a futuristic, sci-fi world that exuded freedom, rebellion, and youthfulness. It was the perfect setting for the collection, which evoked memories of Tisci’s time at Givenchy, where he reached new heights with his clean-cut yet dangerous aesthetic.

“Universal Passport” has been described as Tisci’s most personal Burberry collection to date, as it finds him blending the British label’s heritage codes with heavy doses of utility, aggression, and sex. We see everything from backless halter bibs and mesh vests to asymmetrical sleeveless tunics and transparent outerwear—all of which were presented with a trance-like soundtrack by British group Shpongle.

“This presentation is all about the power and the beauty of self-expression and about escaping and coming together as one to celebrate our creativity,” Tisci said in a statement. “I have always been inspired by music and by its ability to transport your mind – how it can connect you with times, places and people beyond boundaries … So many of my memories forged through music take me back to an incredible time when I was discovering myself – my voice, my identity, my creativity – sharing my experiences with friends and sometimes even strangers along the way. It was like being on a universal journey, brought together by a collective sense of openness, acceptance and opportunity. I wanted the collection to capture that free spirit of youth and its honest and daring attitude, that sense of experimentation and fluidity. There is a strong feeling of unity but also of individuality – encouraging and uplifting each other to express ourselves freely. It’s a very raw energy that’s infectious, exciting and full of life. Like an awakening.”

You can watch the Burberry spring/summer 2022 menswear presentation above and check out key looks below.