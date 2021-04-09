Welcome to Brand To Watch, a new bi-weekly style column from COMPLEX UK. Here, we’ll be spotlighting the best emerging brands out of the UK, asking them what makes them stand out from the crowd, how they’ve navigated through unprecedented times and determining their vision of fashion and the future.

With products made from a bespoke blend of 67% natural hemp and 33% Portuguese organic cotton, 7319 Maison Chanvre are the new style imprint cut from a different cloth.

Over the past two years, founder Ben Thompson and creative director James Loach have been busy developing their Maison Chanvre (‘Hemp House’ in French) with ‘7319’ the very important dates linked to a friend who shared the vision of contemporary design and sustainable approach who is sadly no longer with them.

Existing to champion change and create a more durable range of luxurious everyday essentials for the modern-day without cutting corners on quality, 7319 confronts today’s most pertinent issue of sustainability in every part of its processes—from packaging through to product, the attention to detail is levels above your average start-up brand.

After years researching and fine-tuning their cut-and-sewn approach, 7319 Maison Chanvre are now finally set to launch their debut campaign, captured in an exclusive secret location amongst acres of natural hemp and fronted by 7319’s family tree and familiar faces of Burberry and Louis Vuitton: Fabian Henry and Fara Melo.

Ahead of the 7319 Maison Chanvre launch, we caught up with Ben and James to talk about their inspiration behind starting the brand, the challenges of developing it during a pandemic and the 7319 vision on how the brand aims to lead the way in both sustainability and style in the fashion landscape.