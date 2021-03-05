BODA SKINS have just dropped off their first collection of 2021, The Libertatem collection, a capusle that pays homage to the inspiring and treacherous journey taken on by Mel Stultz and his crew of bikers: the Crazy 8 crew.

Inspired by the Crazy 8 and their journey across the United States, BODA SKINS brought that inspirations back to their home of Manchester to create a premium collection of biker-inspired pieces.

Constructed in world-class artisan mills, BODA SKINS transform classic silhouettes with modern detailing and materials manufactured to last a lifetime.

The brand’s classic Kay Michaels leathers restyled with the most premium Italian leathers, with a deconstructable puffer coat also featuring in the collection that can be turned into a fully-functioning gillet.

Materials such as cashmere and mohair knitwear are welcomed throughout the range, which is made from fully-sustainable fabrications that steer away from carbon-based products. Kay Michaels leather makes another appearance in Libertatem, with the latest platinum hardware edition sees new zip pullers and tags implemented alongside innovative, self-cleaning leathers.

Shearling leathers are included once again, with the Warrior 2.0, and Polar 3.0 coming back in new and improved fashion, with BODA SKINS’ signature Hunter 3.0 returning and made from luxury Australian shearling, metal rollercoaster buckles, and rustproof, zinc alloy-based antique brass zips.

Other highlights from the range include the casual The Oilers Varsity jacket, with this piece an evolution from the previous Varsity Onyx that was a best-seller on its release.

The Libertatem Collection is now available via BODASKINS.com – get a closer look at the collection below.