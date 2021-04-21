Signature: Five Time Zone

Cosigned by: Jay-Z, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky

Jacob & Co. is still making extravagant timepieces for the likes of Drake, who wore a watch with a miniature roulette wheel in the center that cost $620,000, or Conor McGregor who made sure to stop by the legendary jeweler’s Fifth Avenue space before his big UFC 257 fight against Dustin Poirier earlier this year to cop a $1 million Astronomia Baguette. But despite an impressive catalog, star-studded client list, and an arguably more impressive portfolio of custom pendants for Pharrell, Nigo, and others, Jacob the Jeweler’s signature contribution to the watch game is his Five Time Zone watch. The design debuted in 2002, the same year that Jacob & Co. first entered the luxury watch arena. It is inspired by his clients’ jet-setting life, and named for its face, which is sectioned off into four quadrants to display the times in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tokyo simultaneously along with the time set on the main face. New York is displayed on a navy blue circle, LA on a red pentagon, Paris on a yellow triangle, and Tokyo on a royal blue square. The wild design is complemented by premium accoutrements like a diamond dial and an alligator leather band that’s available in an array of colors like black, yellow, or red.

“After we made the Five Time Zone, with five time zones and a world map, I received phone calls from Italian, French, Russian, Japanese and Chinese distributors to buy watches,” said Arabo in a 2015 interview with Observer. “To me, that was a great achievement, because we were an American company, making watches in Switzerland without a Swiss office.”

The style is so iconic that even Supreme released its own red and black-banded variations complete with a Box Logo on the face in 40mm and 47mm variations for $15,740 and $18,360 (regular Five Time Zones range from $12,800 to $16,500), respectively, in October 2020. While the watch isn’t worn now with as much regularity as it was in the past by stars ranging from Jay-Z to Naomi Campbell, there are still rappers who flex their Five Time Zones. ASAP Ferg sported his in various color schemes at concerts and sporting events and fellow Mob member, ASAP Rocky, also wears the Jacob & Co. original. Travis Scott and Meek Mill have flaunted their own, too. When you talk about hip-hop’s love of jewelry, Jacob the Jeweler must be mentioned. And this brightly colored, unconventionally designed timepiece is part of the reason. —Mike DeStefano