We all know that when Drake drops some new merch—whether from OVO or his NOCTA collection with Nike—it sells out fast. So it doesn’t come as a shock that Canadians are buying Drizzy’s clothes, shoes, and accessories at triple the global average, according to online retailer StockX.

StockX has rounded up a list of the most-purchased Drake items Canadians are ordering. They discovered trades of Drake and OVO products are up over 600 percent globally, and in Canada that number is even higher, with trades rising over 750 percent year-over-year.

While we wait for Certified Lover Boy to drop, you can cop some of these best-sellers.