Barbour have just unveiled their second collection with Noah for Spring/Summer ‘21, a striking range that brings youthful sophistication to the fore with vibrant prints primed for the change of seasons.

Inspired by Barbour’s 127-year heritage, the collection includes two waterproof wazx jackets that are based on 1980s designs from the Barbour archive, alongside two back packs, two sports hats and two sports caps.

With their debut collaborative collection bringing a bright and bold Bedale jacket that arrived in sunflower yellow at the end of 2020, these new pieces ramp up the eye-catching appeal even further. All-over zebra and paisley prints are use for SS21, referencing eclectic British style, with each piece arriving with dual-logo detailing.

Announcing the collaboration on Instagram, Noah’s founder Branden Babenzian said, “We appreciate how the English youth have always taken quite traditional patterns and made them their own. Truly classic patterns take on the personality of the wearer and therefore can be seen as either conservative or wild depending on the attitude of the person wearing it.”

Take in the Barbour x Noah SS21 collection below, and cop the range now via the Barbour and Noah webstores.