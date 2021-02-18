BAPE and Kid Cudi, whose mutual affinity is well-documented, have announced their partnership on a new capsule collection.

The collection boasts 20 new items, notably making it the largest collection the BAPE brand has ever worked on with an artist.

Fans can look forward to a collection that includes a depiction of Kid Cudi in Baby Milo form, an ENTERGALACTIC-themed-camo, Moon Man designs, a Shark and Tiger motif, and much more. The designs are spread across pieces including jackets, hoodies, sweaters, sweatpants, cardigans, caps, beanies, denim, and a custom G-Shock.

Cudi’s history with BAPE, of course, quite famously includes the fact that he worked at the BAPE shop in New York prior to launching his hugely influential Man on the Moon album franchise. In a 2019 interview with Complex alongside brand founder Nigo, Cudi detailed his appreciation for the artist and how it aligns closely with what he always envisioned for himself.

“He’s an originator, and that inspires me,” Cudi said at the time. “I always wanted to create my own sound, so anybody that I see doing their own thing and leading the charge in their lane, I have so much respect for them.”

The full capsule collection launches Feb. 20 at physical store locations and the BAPE site. Below, take a stroll through the collection’s official lookbook. This is also the latest entry in my series of periodic reminders that you should definitely check out Cudi in Luca Guadagnino’s HBO and Sky Atlantic series We Are Who We Are.