Alex Rodriguez has entered the beauty industry.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old retired MLB star announced the launch of the Blur Stick concealer line targeted at men. The product was made in collaboration with Hims & Hers, a multi-specialty wellness brand that A-Rod invested in last year.

“Since I met the Hims & Hers team, it was clear to me that they were revolutionizing telehealth and direct-to-consumer products,” he said in a press release. “Like other Hims & Hers products, accessibility and convenience were central to the development of the Blur Stick. For years, I have been looking for something I can use to touch-up a blemish or razor bump quickly and discreetly, and the Hims & Hers product development team has delivered it.”

The Blur Stick is made from premium ingredients, including jojoba oil, aloe extract, and dog-rose oil. The brand states the product is packaged in a “sleek, travel-friendly tube,” and provides long-lasting coverage for a wide range of skin types.

“Breaking through stigmas and addressing ‘embarrassing’ topics head-on is core to what we do at Hims & Hers,” said Hims & Hers co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. “To some guys, a few pimples or razor burn might seem like no big deal, but for many it’s something that can really weigh on their self-confidence and there weren’t many viable solutions out there to address that. I’m so grateful to be working with Alex on bringing this product to life and I think it will help a lot of people feel more comfortable and confident in their skin.”

The Blur Stick is available now on the official Hims website. The concealer is priced at $17 and is available in eight shades, ranging from “deep” to “fair.”