Äkta Norr have unveiled their highly-anticipated ‘Spring Additions’ collection; part one of their two-part series for SS21.

The Manchester-based brand’s signature boxy silhouettes and intricate detailing are on display once more throughout the range, serving as a continuation of their best-selling “Made in England Collection” that dropped earlier this year.

The pieces are designed and developed to fit seamlessly within the signature Äkta Norr layering system flexed in the imprint’s debut collection to offer versatility for the temperamental British springtime weather.

The Midnight Blue, Black and Natural Cotton twill colourways are reintroduced in the form of finely constructed shorts featuring a multitude of pockets, with Äkta Norr’s signature circular pocket sitting alongside topstitch hem detailing.

Working closely with their Manchester based atelier, headed up by Deborah Cunliffe, Äkta Norr’s Camp Shirt is the standout piece in the new range. Complete with a casual, open collar and detailed top-stitched rear pocket, the shirt arrives in a range of three premium textiles: natural cotton ripstop, a colourful kaleidoscopic floral print and eclectic navy floral print.

You can cop Äkta Norr’s ‘Spring Additions’ collections from the brand’s website now. Get a closer look at the range below.