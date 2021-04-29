After releasing “The Individual” tee, South London imprint AELIZA are back with a follow up hoodie that continues the imprint’s ongoing theme of “ethoswear”.

AELIZA, dubbed as a “dialogic study of the autonomous individual”, has been launched as more than just a product proposition from the designer. Introduced to “offer a change in lifestyle and approach” in the midst of COVID-19, the next release marks the brand’s debut clothing drop, with the tees being used as a case study looking to challenge the way in which conventional streetwear drops work.

Using a brighter hue of “library” teal, the hoodie arrived in a boxy fit and is produced using 100% Ultra Knit cotton produced using cut and sew.

Featuring a supporting visual directed by AELIZA founder Jack Harper, the latest drop arrives with another contemplative statement from the brand: “We live life with continual uncertainty. We obtain information in a hope to escape that. The paradox is, the more we understand about our world, the more uncertain we become. We cannot comprehend our own world due to the sheer scale of it. Uncertainty is this constant reminder. We look into a glass pane and see a translucent reminder of yourself and what is beyond. Are we better off knowing less? Is it better to suffer knowing more about what is in front of you?”

“The Individual” hoodie is availble to cop via AELIZA.COM from Friday, Arpil 30. Get a closer look at the hoodie in the visual above and stills below.