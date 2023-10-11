U.S. Marshals Auction Off Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Ring and Luxury Cars Seized From Convicted YouTuber

A Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring is among the seized items up for auction following the sentence of YouTube personality Bill Omar Carrasquillo, a.k.a. Omi In A Hellcat.

The U.S Marshals Service said in a recent press release that it would be holding an auction in Baltimore this Friday for the YouTuber’s “multimillion-dollar car collection,” including Lamborghini and Bentley models. In a separate auction, per the Marshals, multiple pieces of seized jewelry will be sold off.

At the time of this writing, 163 bids had been placed on the 10K gold 2017 Eagles ring, which had a current bid of $12,460 listed. Additional pieces in the jewelry auction include an 18K rose gold Rolex Sky-Dweller “with aftermarket diamonds,” a custom 14K yellow gold chain, an 18K rose gold Rolex Day-Date, an 18K gold Rolex Datejust, and more.

Back in March, Carrasquillo was handed down a sentence of five and a half years following a conviction on counts including (but not limited to) conspiracy, violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, reproduction of a protected work, public performance of a protected work, access device fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

According to federal prosecutors, Carrasquillo was involved with what they described as a “wide-ranging copyright infringement scheme.” As a result of the conviction, authorities seized over $30 million worth of items.