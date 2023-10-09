T.I. Winning Fashion Icon Award in Atlanta Inspires Passionate Reactions

T.I. was honored with a Fashion Icon award this month as part of Atlanta Fashion Week festivities.

As seen in photos and videos from last week’s kickoff event in conjunction with T.I.'s Trap Music Museum, the Kill the King artist was commended for what organizers praised as “all the work that you have done in the creative arts” and for helping to “drive economy” in the city.

“Always remember fashion is an extension of your energy,” T.I. told fans when sharing a clip of the moment to Twitter.