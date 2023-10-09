T.I. Winning Fashion Icon Award in Atlanta Inspires Passionate Reactions

T.I. was honored with a Fashion Icon award this month as part of Atlanta Fashion Week festivities.
As seen in photos and videos from last week’s kickoff event in conjunction with T.I.'s Trap Music Museum, the Kill the King artist was commended for what organizers praised as “all the work that you have done in the creative arts” and for helping to “drive economy” in the city.
“Always remember fashion is an extension of your energy,” T.I. told fans when sharing a clip of the moment to Twitter.
While many T.I. fans celebrated the award, others had questions. In short, some good-naturedly wondered why the trap pioneer's style choices would be considered award-worthy.
Amid the ensuing slew of reactions, mentions of the A.K.O.O. clothing line (co-founded by T.I. in 2008) and his signature hat tilt also made appearances. The latter became the subject of a social media challenge in 2016, complete with a winning entry from T.I. himself.
This deep into his career, it's unlikely T.I. gives a shit what anyone thinks, awards or otherwise. Next up is the release of Kill the King, which has been billed as T.I.'s final album. While T.I. has not announced a release date for the album, he elaborated on the personal meaning of the title in a conversation with TMZ earlier this year.
Kill the King will mark T.I.'s first new studio album since 2020’s The L.I.B.R.A. This month, he was recruited for Trae Tha Truth's latest single "Sware Im."