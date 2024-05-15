Jewelry Designer Chris Habana Details Designs for Megan Thee Stallion’s Tour

“Once the project finished, Eric circled back as they were getting ready for the tour and asked if we could take on creating stage looks,” Habana added.

For the upcoming tour’s storyline, Archibald and his team drew inspiration from a theme of “metamorphosis” and “transformation.”

“The snake chapter, where Megan is metaphorically shedding her skin to become a new creature, stood out as a perfect match for us,” revealed Habana. “Since sci-fi films and films such as V, the 1980's series, and the film Under the Skin have always been a source of inspiration for me.”

He continued, “I have a backlog of ideas involving shedding one's own skin and even humans transforming into other forms. I looked to snakes shedding their skin, and wanted to channel that in an abstract way, through the lens of what Meg might wear onstage.”

The two looks the brand created for Megan and the tour reflect this theme, consisting of custom snake prints on stretch mesh and lycra, which were constructed with multiple layers and adorned with embossed snake leather, gold-plated fangs, and Swarovski crystals.

Habana says each suit took about ten days to make, with careful consideration given to construction details to ensure Megan’s comfort and agility during performances.

“There's so many construction details that need to be considered when creating looks for [a] tour, especially for Meg Thee Stallion,” Habana wrote. “I've seen videos of her performing, and we all agreed that we needed to add ease, gussets, paneling that would help her be as acrobatic as she could be on stage. I can't wait to see how the looks perform.”

Habana’s creations have been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Cardi B, Latto, Bella Hadid, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Tyla, among others.