Represent Partners With Duke + Dexter for Road Trip-Inspired New Collection

The British brands are going the collaborative route to tell a story inspired by the Great American Road Trip.

Jul 15, 2024
Two individuals are sitting closely in a booth at a diner. Both are wearing sunglasses and casual streetwear. The person on the left wears a jacket and the person on the right wears a printed T-shirt
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
Two individuals are sitting closely in a booth at a diner. Both are wearing sunglasses and casual streetwear. The person on the left wears a jacket and the person on the right wears a printed T-shirt
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER

REPRESENT and DUKE + DEXTER are bringing their respective strengths together for a new collection inspired by the age-old experience of the Great American Road Trip.

Featured in the 20-piece collection are the 100-percent cotton Multi Patch Carpenter Jacket, location-exclusive Penny Loafer silhouettes, a vintage-style British Luxury Hoodie, the Logo Lock-Up vest, and more. Other highlights include the Rearview Mirror Tee and the British Luxury Cap, the latter of which is made from 100-percent cotton twill.

The collection, brought to life in a short campaign video that drives home the road trip theme, will be formally unveiled to the world this Friday, July 19.

Get a closer look below.

Two people in casual summer clothing stand outside an aged self-service station. One leans against a pillar, the other stands with hands in pockets
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
A shirtless individual wearing shorts and sunglasses lies by a pool with slip-on shoes placed nearby
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
Two people inside a retro diner. One person sits looking out a window; another leans on a table wearing large sunglasses
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
Two people in a casual diner. One sits on a booth tip wearing a black t-shirt with graphics, the other is seated, wearing a beige jacket and ripped jeans
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
A person stands in an empty room, leaning against the wall. They wear a white shirt, beige jacket, ripped blue jeans, and brown shoes, holding a white cloth
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
Model leans against a wall wearing a sleeveless top, loose pants, hat, and sunglasses in a casual, stylish outfit
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
A close-up shot of a person wearing white pants paired with black loafers featuring a quilted white design
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
Woman poses lounging on a counter. She wears a strapless top paired with high-waisted pants and black shoes
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
A pair of stylish loafers with sleek, smooth uppers and classic penny slots. The design showcases minimalist elegance suitable for various style occasions
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
Black t-shirt featuring an image of a woman&#x27;s eyes peeking through a slot, with the words &quot;REPULSENT&quot; above and &quot;DUKE&quot; and &quot;DEXTER&quot; below the image
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
Black hoodie with a &#x27;Weekend Lovers Club&#x27; logo on the upper left chest
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
Back view of a beige suede jacket with long sleeves and a small embroidered logo on the upper right side, displayed on a plain background
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
A beige zip-up jacket with a collar and patches, including a red &quot;Pleasures&quot; logo on the left chest
Image via REPRESENT/DUKE + DEXTER
