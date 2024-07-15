Represent Partners With Duke + Dexter for Road Trip-Inspired New Collection

REPRESENT and DUKE + DEXTER are bringing their respective strengths together for a new collection inspired by the age-old experience of the Great American Road Trip.

Featured in the 20-piece collection are the 100-percent cotton Multi Patch Carpenter Jacket, location-exclusive Penny Loafer silhouettes, a vintage-style British Luxury Hoodie, the Logo Lock-Up vest, and more. Other highlights include the Rearview Mirror Tee and the British Luxury Cap, the latter of which is made from 100-percent cotton twill.

The collection, brought to life in a short campaign video that drives home the road trip theme, will be formally unveiled to the world this Friday, July 19.