Nixon Introduces The Ripper Digital Watch

That’s what Nixon is calling their new digital watch, which brings a totally new form factor to the California-based brand’s lineup. The watch is available in seven colorways and boasts a 20mm quick-release silicone band with a locking looper, a 10ATM water-rated case, and a 35.5MM case crafted from recycled ocean plastic.
Get a closer look at The Ripper below. Starting Friday, you can find it in select shops and at the Nixon site for $85.
In August, Nixon commemorated its 25th anniversary with a reissue of its oft-praised The Player model. Just ahead of the limited run's launch, Nixon shared a short film documenting the brand's journey since its 1998 inception, tapping director Patrick O'Dell to bring the story to life.
Among those interviewed for the doc were Zion Wright, Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Jill Perkins, Chris Cote, Mike D of Beastie Boys, Selema Masekela, and more