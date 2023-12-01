Nixon Introduces The Ripper Digital Watch

Meet The Ripper.

That’s what Nixon is calling their new digital watch, which brings a totally new form factor to the California-based brand’s lineup. The watch is available in seven colorways and boasts a 20mm quick-release silicone band with a locking looper, a 10ATM water-rated case, and a 35.5MM case crafted from recycled ocean plastic.

Get a closer look at The Ripper below. Starting Friday, you can find it in select shops and at the Nixon site for $85.