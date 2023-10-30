Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang Partners With Light Phone for Limited Drop

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s “at-service company” pgLang has collaborated with Light on a phone that’s “just a phone.”
Monday, the company unveiled the first look at the collaboration, which centers on a limited release of 250 phones through the official pgLang site. While the phones won’t launch on the site until Nov. 2, the short promo clip makes the intentions of this partnership clear.
For those unfamiliar, Light is billed as “an alternative to the tech monopolies that are fighting more and more aggressively for our time and attention.” The company, initially founded by Joe Hollier and Kaiwei Tang with a Light Phone Kickstarter campaign back in 2015, is often described as having stepped up with what some call "dumb phones" to combat the pervasive nature of traditional smartphones.
Most recently, this took the form of the Light Phone II, which is "more reliable and practical" than the original. Per a press release, pgLang for Light Phone is a logical step when it comes to the former’s ongoing push to inspire people to be more present in their day-to-day life.
2023 has been a banner year for pgLang. In June, the company won multiple Cannes Lions Awards, including honors for Independent Agency of the Year. Earlier this year, the company won a Webby for its work on the Cash App short "That's Money."