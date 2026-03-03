JD Taps Louis Theroux To Front Nike Air Max 95 OG Neon Campaign

The Nike Air Max 95 OG Neon isn’t just another retro. First released in 1995 and long considered the definitive AM95 colourway, it remains one of the most recognisable silhouettes in Nike’s archive and a cornerstone of sneaker culture in the UK and beyond. After last year’s limited reissue, the 2026 drop arrives on a broader scale, with full-family sizing and a release through Nike and select retailers like JD on March 5.



The Air Max 95 OG Neon has long existed at the intersection of music, style and wider culture—and JD’s campaign casting mirrors that energy. Everyone’s favourite documentary-maker-turned-occasional-rapper Louis Theroux fronts the campaign, joined by fast-rising Scouse MC Kasst 8, streamer and I’m A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge, content creators the Bov Boys’ Jakey and Heinz, and Italian artist Artie 5ive.



The campaign rollout began with a teaser—a clip posted to JD’s socials showing a stockroom stacked floor-to-ceiling with Air Max boxes and a crew packing them out, uploaded without caption or explanation. In the days that followed, the story unfolded through a series of deliveries tied to branded InPost lockers, as familiar faces across music and culture received duffle bags and OG boxes. The thread running through it all was Kasst 8, whose track “They’re Called 110s” provides the campaign’s soundtrack.



That title is a direct reference to the nickname the Air Max 95 earned on Merseyside, where they became known as “110s” in line with their original £110 price tag. Few cities have claimed the silhouette quite like Liverpool, where it has become part of the everyday rotation and even inspired a store devoted entirely to 110s. Kasst 8’s inclusion taps into that lineage, tying the campaign back to a genuine local connection. The Toxteth MC, currently the first name on Complex’s UK Acts To Watch In 2026 list, arrives at a moment when both he and the city’s rap scene—alongside artists like EsDeeKid—are garnering serious attention in the UK and beyond.

Louis Theroux’s presence gives the campaign a knowing edge, contrasting his straight-faced persona with the boldness of all things Air Max and Neon. Around him, Kasst 8 drives the narrative through locker-led deliveries, while Angry Ginge and the Bov Boys bring the reaction shots, with Artie 5ive widening the lens beyond the UK.



Alongside the return of the OG Neon, JD will release two exclusive Nike Air Max 95 woven tracksuits in grey and black, with the grey set mirroring the shoe’s signature gradient paneling through four tonal bands that shift from dark to light. Both arrive as part of the wider March 5 drop.



The campaign also extended offline through a partnership with InPost, with JD x Nike-branded lockers appearing in locations including Liverpool One and Manchester Trafford—a physical nod to the delivery-led narrative that played out across social.



The Nike Air Max 95 OG Neon drops March 5 via JD online and in selected stores. For more information, visit jdsports.co.uk.