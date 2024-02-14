Pop Trading Company Unveils First Drop For Spring/Summer 2024

Spanning hoodies, sweats, and beanies.

Feb 14, 2024
Amsterdam-based skateboarding Pop Trading Company has just released the first drop from its Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Modern, yet marked with a retro touch, the seasonal instalment includes a fresh line-up of reworked streetwear pieces as well as a melange of new graphics. 

Standouts arrive in the outerwear category and include the multi-zipped O Jacket, the full-zipped pink Minicord Jacket and the Reversible Fleece Vest. Moreover, the lineage comprises the Full Button Jacket, paired with a complementary version of Pop Trading Company’s DRS Pant in pristine white linen.

Completing the collection is an exclusive set of graphics created collaboratively with the Amsterdam-based artist and friend of the brand, Mees van Rijckevorsel. Dubbed the Mees for Pop series, the capsule includes a hoodie and two t-shirts, each adorned with meticulously selected motifs.

You can cop drop 1 of Pop Trading Company’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection now from the brand’s webstore.

