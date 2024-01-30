A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Air Jordan 3 Craft to the 'Year of the Dragon' Nike Air Force 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Jan 30, 2024
Via Nike

Whether you are searching for a simplistic pair of sneakers you can wear everyday, something new to lace up on the basketball court, or a surprise restock of the pair you've been wanting since 2020, this week's release calendar has something to look forward to. 


Highlights include the Air Jordan 3 Craft, colorful "All-Star" Ja 1, a restock of the popular "Brazil" Dunk Low, and more. 


Check out the details for all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Via Nike

Whether you are searching for a simplistic pair of sneakers you can wear everyday, something new to lace up on the basketball court, or a surprise restock of the pair you've been wanting since 2020, this week's release calendar has something to look forward to. 


Highlights include the Air Jordan 3 Craft, colorful "All-Star" Ja 1, a restock of the popular "Brazil" Dunk Low, and more. 


Check out the details for all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Nike Air Force 1 'Year of the Dragon'

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike isn't done celebrating Chinese New Year. This Air Force 1 represents the Year of the Dragon with a scaled Swoosh, jewel dubraes with a dragon claw in the center, and special logo hits on the insoles. 

Adidas Crazy Illfinity

Via Adidas

Price: $160
When: Thursday, Feb. 1
Where: adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: A "Charcoal" colorway of Adidas' modern take on the Crazy One, the Crazy Illfinity, is hitting stores on Thursday morning. It features a charcoal grey molded upper, black mesh zip shroud, and subtle hits of orange on the toe and heel. 

Nike Dunk Low 'Brazil'

Via Nike

Price: $115
When: Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is bringing back its yellow and green "Brazil" Dunk Lows once again. The colorway first released in 2001 as part of the brand's Japan-exclusive Co.JP series and was given a much wider retro release in 2020. If you prefer something new, this suede "Light Armory Blue" Dunk Low is also releasing on the same day. 

Women's Nike Air Footscape Woven

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike continues to drop off great colorways of the cult-favorite Footscape Woven. This women's release sports a Summit White suede upper with woven detailing that incorporates various shades of green, blue, and brown. 

Nike Ja 1 'All-Star'

Via Nike

Price: $140
When: Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: An "All-Star" colorway of Ja Morant's Ja 1 is releasing a few weeks ahead of the annual festivities. The multicolored pair features details on the tongue that nod to Morant's official employee badge when he visits the Nike headquarters in Beaverton. Notifications alluding to on-campus meetings also appear on each insole. 

Air Jordan 3 Craft 'Ivory'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This Air Jordan 3 is the latest addition to Jordan Brand's "Craft" series. The pair features an ivory leather upper, grey elephant print panels layered with suede, and semi-translucent, pre-yellowed heel tabs that sport OG "Nike Air" and Jumpman branding. The overall look sort of reminds us of A Ma Maniere's popular Air Jordan 3 collab. If you haven't been able to get your hands on those (or are unwilling to pay resell prices for them), these could be a worthy alternative. 

AdidasNike Air Footscape WovenNike Dunk LowAir Jordan 3Nike Air Force 1Year Of The DragonChinese New YearJa MorantNike Ja 1

Latest in Style