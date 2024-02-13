Is it Real? Is it Fake? The Saga of Kanye West's Alexander McQueen Dante Mask, Explained

Feb 13, 2024

Kanye West's style choices are always going to get people talking. But Kanye allegedly flexing a replica, that will really stir up the conversation.

On Feb. 11, Kanye West was spotted at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas wearing a crucifix mask from Alexander McQueen's Fall 1996 presentation, "Dante." A style icon like Kanye getting his hands on fashion relics from decades ago isn't exactly shocking. But after he posted a photo wearing it on his Instagram page, the original creator of the mask, Simon Costin, called him out for wearing a fake. Two days later, Costin walked back his statement and confirmed that Kanye's mask was, in fact, authentic. The post where Costin declares it authentic has since been deleted from his page.

Don't worry. We are a bit confused too. We've broke down all of the controversy surrounding Kanye's "Dante" mask, below.

Where Is the Mask From?

A model wearing the mask in Alexander McQueen's Fall 1996 show, "Dante." / Via Vogue

The black eye mask featuring a metal crucifix painted white between the eyes first appeared in the Alexander McQueen Fall 1996 runway show titled "Dante." Seven looks incorporated the religious accessory. They were created by Simon Costin for Alexander McQueen. According to a listing for the mask on Kerry Taylor Auctions, it was inspired by photographer Joel-Peter Witkin's Journeys of the Mask: Helena Fourment

"Dante" took place at a candle-lit Christ Church in Spitalfields, London. Death, blasphemy, and religion were some of the main themes conveyed by the show. Some models wore heads of antlers or crowns of thorns. The runway was even shaped like a crucifix. 

How Did Kanye Get One?

Via Kerry Taylor Auctions

While it isn't clear exactly how the mask got into the hands of Kanye West, it has been confirmed this particular mask was initially acquired through Kerry Taylor Auctions, an auction house that specializes in vintage fashion and antique costumes. The Dante mask in question was listed up for auction in June 2023 and sold for £12,000 (app. $15,000). While it was not revealed who purchased the mask because auction winners are not disclosed to the public, Kerry Taylor's official Instagram page did comment on a post by @pechuga_vintage stating, "We can confirm Ye's is genuine, as we know who bought it..." Costin commented on a post from London-based vintage store Nordic Poetry to clarify that Kanye does not own the mask. It was a rental.

Where Did Kanye Wear It?

Kanye West wearing the Dante mask. / Via @kanyewest/IG

Kanye was first seen wearing the mask during his time in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. First, he was attending Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium and later that night held his Vultures 1 listening party. After Kanye posted a photo of himself on his Instagram page, its authenticity was called into question when Costin commented, "This is NOT an original mask, I didn't make it."

Why Did People Think It Was Fake?

A now-deleted Insatgram post from Byronesque on Instagram claiming that Kanye's mask was fake. / Via @byronesque/IG

The authenticity of the mask was further questioned after Byronesque, a company who helps source vintage fashion pieces, posted on its Instagram defending Costin and proclaiming Kanye's Dante a fake. The now-deleted post detailed how Byronesque sourced an original Dante mask from Costin in September 2023 for Kanye. The rapper's team offered "significantly less than the value of such a rare and special collector's item" and the purchase was never finalized. The post concluded stating, "Contrary to Ye's Instagram posts and many news reports and based on differences in intricate design detail, Simon Costin has confirmed that the mask worn by Ye is a recreation, is not authentic and should not be credited as such."

The Original Designer Sets the Record Straight

On Feb. 13, Simon Costin put an end to the debate about Ye's Dante mask with a since-deleted Instagram post of his own. As it turns out, the mask was real after all. His post read, "As a response to yesterday’s muddle as to whether the mask made for the Alexander McQueen Dante show, hired and worn by Ye at the Super Bowl was an original or not, I can confirm that it is." Costin goes on to explain how the Kerry Taylor listing had duplicate photos on the listing that caused some confusion when legit checking the item.

Costin says that each of the masks he designed were slightly different because the crucifixes used were not all sourced from one specific place.

Costin also confirms that of the seven masks created for the show back in 1996, he possesses five of them. Nordic Poetry has a sixth. Kanye wore the seventh.

