Now You Can Own Daniel Arsham's Porsche 930 Turbo (Sort of)

If you were born in the 21st century, chances are you have some nostalgic memories tied to racing Hot Wheels cars around the floor of your house and looping them around their bright orange tracks. Mattel's diecast creations are some of the most iconic toys ever made. But as many as we may have had in our personal collections, most of us can't say that we've been able to re-create our own car in Hot Wheels form. Daniel Arsham is one of the lucky few people who can say he's done just that.
"These pieces hold great cultural significance and create a dialogue between toys and collectable artifacts," Arsham tells Complex via email.
The artist worked with Mattel to craft a 1:64 version of the 1986 Porshce 930 that he created in 2020 complete with its racing-inspired livery and a plastic replica of its Italian leather and stonewashed canvas upholstery. In addition to the scaled-down 930, there will also be a 1:64 Twin Mill, one of the original Hot Wheels designs from the '60s. In true Arsham fashion, it has been created out of pink silkstone and features eroded details to give it a true sculptural quality. This marks the first time a Hot Wheels car has been made of the material. Each will come housed in an acryllic case ideal for displaying.
The third "lap" of Arsham's four-part collaboration with Hot Wheels debuted on Feb. 17 at a pop-up event hosted at NTWRK's retail space in Los Angeles on Fairfax Avenue. Visitors could purchase the two new toy cars. They also got a look at lifesize versions ideal for photo ops and Arsham even stopped by for a meet-and-greet opportunity.
Any fans outside of the West Coast who couldn't make it to the special event will be able to purchase their own Arsham Hot Wheels ($70 each) on Feb. 23 via NTWRK and the Mattel Creations website.
"Partnering with Hot Wheels gave me the opportunity to create pieces that embody a perfect synergy of nostalgia and innovation," says Arsham. "The inclusion of personal favorites like the Porsche 930 pays homage to my history while aligning with our collaboration’s essence."
As you may expect, Arsham has a fleet of his own rare automobiles. He tells Complex his favorite is a Porsche 930 Turbo Safari that he created with Stone Island back in March 2022. And he's always hunting down more cars to add to the garage.
"I’ve been after the Porsche Carrera GT," says Arsham. "After this collaboration, the Rodger Dodger - a modified 1973 Dodge Charger SE with a blown V8 engine emerging from the hood - has made it onto my wishlist too."