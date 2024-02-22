Now You Can Own Daniel Arsham's Porsche 930 Turbo (Sort of)

If you were born in the 21st century, chances are you have some nostalgic memories tied to racing Hot Wheels cars around the floor of your house and looping them around their bright orange tracks. Mattel's diecast creations are some of the most iconic toys ever made. But as many as we may have had in our personal collections, most of us can't say that we've been able to re-create our own car in Hot Wheels form. Daniel Arsham is one of the lucky few people who can say he's done just that.



"These pieces hold great cultural significance and create a dialogue between toys and collectable artifacts," Arsham tells Complex via email.



The artist worked with Mattel to craft a 1:64 version of the 1986 Porshce 930 that he created in 2020 complete with its racing-inspired livery and a plastic replica of its Italian leather and stonewashed canvas upholstery. In addition to the scaled-down 930, there will also be a 1:64 Twin Mill, one of the original Hot Wheels designs from the '60s. In true Arsham fashion, it has been created out of pink silkstone and features eroded details to give it a true sculptural quality. This marks the first time a Hot Wheels car has been made of the material. Each will come housed in an acryllic case ideal for displaying.