Here's How to Shop Takashi Murakami and BLACKPINK's New Collaboration

The 15-piece capsule ($20-$200) will be available on March 25 exclusively through Complex SHOP starting at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Apparel like T-shirts, hoodies, and work jackets feature the vibrant Pandakashi, an original character created by Murakami especially for BLACKPINK. Additonal accessories include special colorways of Murakami's popular throw pillows, tote bags, pins, and the first-ever artist collaboration light stick that each highlight Murakami's signature flower motif. BLACKPINK's logo can be seen stamped on each item.



This marks the second collaboration from BLACKPINK and Murakami in as many years. To make sure you don't miss out this time around, sign up for notications at Complex SHOP. Get a closer look at the capsule below.