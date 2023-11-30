Travis Scott Connects With Audemars Piguet on 'The Chocolate AP' Timepiece

The limited edition watch is the first AP model to be presented in brown ceramic, a nod to Scott's entertainment and fashion imprint, Cactus Jack.

Nov 30, 2023

Audemars Piguet has joined the ever-growing list of Travis Scott collaborators.

After teaming up with pop culture icons like Jay-Z and LeBron James, the luxury watchmaker connected with Scott’s Cactus Jack imprint on a limited edition Royal Oak watch. The 41 mm model features a perpetual calendar with week indication, white gold hexagonal screws and a sapphire dial, as well as a water-resistant case in brown ceramic, a nod to Cactus Jack’s signature colorway. 

Other highlights include a calfskin leather strap with a textured jeans effect and a co-branded folding clasp, as well as a sapphire caseback that is engraved with “Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar” and  “Utopia is a state of mind,” which also appears on one of the strap’s movable loops. 

“Watchmaking, to me, is the ultimate combo of engineering, fashion, tech and design—a harmony of precision, craftsmanship and perfect timing,” Scott said in a press release. “I approached this collaboration similar to sampling or starting a beat, taking inspiration from classics while introducing innovation to push them into the future. I’m beyond amped about the results, a first ever for the iconic Royal Oak. For it to be my brother [François-Henry Bennahmias’] final project as CEO of AP makes it even more epic – we are sending him out with a Mega fucking epic mic drop … LETTTSSSSS GOOOOOO.”

The new Royal Oak “Cactus Jack” Edition, nicknamed “the Chocolate AP,” will be limited to 200 units. You can get a closer look at the model in the images below. 

