Travis Scott Connects With Audemars Piguet on 'The Chocolate AP' Timepiece

Audemars Piguet has joined the ever-growing list of Travis Scott collaborators.

After teaming up with pop culture icons like Jay-Z and LeBron James, the luxury watchmaker connected with Scott’s Cactus Jack imprint on a limited edition Royal Oak watch. The 41 mm model features a perpetual calendar with week indication, white gold hexagonal screws and a sapphire dial, as well as a water-resistant case in brown ceramic, a nod to Cactus Jack’s signature colorway.

Other highlights include a calfskin leather strap with a textured jeans effect and a co-branded folding clasp, as well as a sapphire caseback that is engraved with “Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar” and “Utopia is a state of mind,” which also appears on one of the strap’s movable loops.